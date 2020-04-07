|
Michael D. "Fish" Bower, Sr., 66, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away suddenly Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Health Network, Salisbury Twp., after being stricken at home Friday. He and his wife, Debra A. (Newhard), celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary last November. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Edward D. and Catherine C. (Bauder) Bower. A 1971 graduate of Emmaus High School, he was employed at Knoll for 32 years before retiring in 2014. Michael was a member of Alburtis Rod and Gun Club, Mercantile Club, Emmaus, and Emmaus Senior Golf League.
Survivors: wife; sons, Michael, Jr., Jarrett; daughter, Jaime Pagella; brother, Eugene and wife, Debra; sisters, Marie Powell and husband, Michael, Tammy Beitler and husband, Todd; father-in-law, Harry Newhard; mother-in-law, Penny Newhard; sister-in-law, Darlene Hockman; several grandchildren; numerous extended family members. Brother, Edward, Jr., preceded him in death.
Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Lehigh Valley Health Network", PO Box 1883 Allentown 18105-1883. Please note in the memo line "Amputee Support Group" and include Michael's name.
Published in Morning Call from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020