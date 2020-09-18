1/
Michael D. Dries
Michael D. Dries, 66, of Allentown, died Sept. 16, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Donald L. and Nancy A. (Siegfried) Dries. He attended Elwyn Institute. He was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Michael loved to bowl. Michael is survived by brother, Brian L. Dries and wife Denise of Allentown; sister, Peggy A. wife of Earl Heminitz of Zionsville; nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Old Zionsville. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 200, Old Zionsville, PA 18068.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
