Michael D. Dries, 66, of Allentown, died Sept. 16, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Donald L. and Nancy A. (Siegfried) Dries. He attended Elwyn Institute. He was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Michael loved to bowl. Michael is survived by brother, Brian L. Dries and wife Denise of Allentown; sister, Peggy A. wife of Earl Heminitz of Zionsville; nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Old Zionsville. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 200, Old Zionsville, PA 18068.



