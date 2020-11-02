Michael D. Ely, 68, of Schnecksville, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in his home He was the husband of Darlene L. (Hayes) Ely to whom he was married 41 years this past September 22. Born in Queens, NY, November 28, 1951, Michael was the son of the late Albert B. and Anna M. (McCauley) Ely. He earned a Bachelors Degree in History and a Masters Degree in Education from the University of Scranton, where he was a 4-year member and starter for the men's varsity basketball team. He was employed by Messer Americas formerly Linde Gas in Stewartsville, NJ for 30+ years before retiring. Mike formerly coached with the Schnecksville Playground Association and Lehigh Valley Select Soccer Teams. He participated in many charitable bike rides most notably he was a three-time participant in the 500 mile Pennsylvania Perimeter Ride Against Cancer. Anyone who knew Mike knew how kind hearted, loving and giving he was. His immeasurable love for his family and friends will be greatly missed. Mike was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Darlene; daughters, Katie A. Ely of Athens, GA, Lauren C. Eisemann (Dan) of Boston, MA; sisters, Patricia A. Welch (Alan) of Georgia, Eileen Chorman (Thomas) of Naples, FL, Maureen A. Porter (Simon) of Richmond, VA; brother-in-law, David L. Hayes (Debbie) of Seattle, WA; numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the church. Interment will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expresssions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Scranton Men's Basketball Program and/or The Pennsylvania Perimeter Ride Against Cancer both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.