Mike, was a big man with even a bigger heart. When my family relocated to Allentown, we didn’t know the area or anyone. We met Mike through his involvement in the Schnecksville Playground Association. And so the friendship started, hE quickly took us under his wing and introduced us to many people who would also become fast friends. His friendship elevated our life in Allentown. We will forever miss the Friday nights at PJ’s, his friendship and warm laugh. We moved back to Michigan and lost touch with Darlene and the big guy. We’re heartbroken he suffered with such a terrible disease. Rest In Peace my friend. Tom and Rose DePotter

Thomas and Rose DePotter

Friend