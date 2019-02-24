Michael D. Geist, 32, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was the loving husband of Cynthia A. (Shook) Geist. Together they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on September 29. Born in Allentown, on September 02, 1986, he was the son of Susan (Kline) Geist, of Coopersburg, and David Geist and his wife, Wendy, of Emmaus. He was a graduate of Emmaus High School, class of 2005, and attended the University of Phoenix where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. During the past eight years, Michael proudly served as a member, Fire Warden and Fire Lieutenant of the Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Co. Previously, he served on the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Co. in South Whitehall Township, as well as Macungie and Vera Cruz Volunteer Fire Companies. Although his passion was firefighting, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, and loved spending time with his family. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Cindy, and his parents, he is survived by four children, Joseph, Zachary, Isabella, and Summer, all at home; maternal grandmother, Sandra (Kuhn) Kline, of Allentown; two sisters, Amanda Doyne and her husband, Timothy, of Lansdale, and Ashley Geist, of Allentown; father-in-law, Richard Shook, of Moore Township; brother-in-law, John Shook and his wife, Susan, of Womelsdorf; nieces and nephews; along with aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Robert Kline, and his paternal grandparents, Leon and Jane Geist. Services: A Memorial Service with Firefighter Honors will be held on Saturday, March 02, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. in El Shaddai Assembly of God Church, 585 Rose Inn Avenue, Nazareth, PA 18064. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Michael to PayPal: [email protected] or PNC Bank Michael Geist Fund, 3790 Dryland Way, Easton, PA 18045. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary