Michael D. Kells, 72, of Macungie, passed away Wednesday, November 12, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Judy A. (Costantino) Kells to whom he was married for 25 years on October 4th. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Harold D. and Blanche L. (Kuhns) Kells. Before retiring in 2015 he was the transportation manager for the former Woodland Terrace at the Oaks for 15 years. Prior he was president of Coal Heat in Alburtis from 1992 to 2001.Michael enjoyed gardening, hunting and especially spending time with his family.
Survivors; wife, Judy; son Andrew M. and wife, Brenda L; daughter Allison M. Sayre; step-daughters, Rachel wife of Adam Smith; Talia Palko; grandchildren, Kayla, Ava, Sophia, McKenna and Cassie.
Services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Michael's memory may be made to Human Gifts Registry 130 S. 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019