|
|
Michael Daly, 59, of Bethlehem Township, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Janet (Iacobucci) Daly, with whom he shared 35 years of loving marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was one of five children born to the late Francis and Margaret (Lamberton) Daly. He was raised in Upper Darby, and was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School, Class of 1978. He worked in communications for Verizon for many years. Mike was a hard worker, with great work ethic. He went back to school and became a licensed funeral director and worked for the former Snyder Hinkle & Lunsford Funeral Home, Bethlehem. He also worked as a manager for the Sands Casino in Bethlehem. He was a member of Bethlehem Lodge No. 283, Free and Accepted Masons, where he was a Master Mason. Mike was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He enjoyed genealogy, wood working, coaching his sons Little League baseball and basketball teams and spending time with his family and being a Grandpop to Cassidy.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Janet, he will be sadly missed by his daughters, Kristin M. Daly of Bethlehem Twp., Michelle L. George and husband Brian and his first born granddaughter Cassidy of Wallingford; son Michael A. Daly of Bethlehem; sisters Mary Poissant and husband Matthew of Media, Patty Dunne and husband Jeff of Eldersburg, MD; brothers Frank Daly and wife Karen of Havertown and Robert Daly and wife Julie of Newtown. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends from near and far.
SERVICES: A viewing will be from 6-8 PM with a Masonic Service at 6:30 PM on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home 500 Linden St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. On Thursday January 9th, a second viewing will be from 11:00 AM - 12 Noon followed by a 12 Noon funeral service at Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike Upper Darby, PA 19082. His burial will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield. A memory tribute may be made at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions to help raise awareness and support for RP patients be made to Relapsing Polychondritis, 1202 Lexington Ave. Box 112 New York NY 10038. www.polychondritis.org.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 6, 2020