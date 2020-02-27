Morning Call Obituaries
|
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Michael Steckel
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrews Lutheran Church
3900 Freemansburg Ave
Easton, PA
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Lutheran Church
3900 Freemansburg Ave
Easton, PA
Michael David Steckel

Michael David Steckel Obituary
Michael David Steckel, 53 of Steel City died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of Melissa (Fountain) Steckel. Michael was born in Bethlehem on December 1, 1966 to Eleanor (Unangst) Steckel of Steel City and the late George Steckel, Sr. In his earlier years, Michael worked as a plumber at Young's Plumbing, Bethlehem. Michael's hobbies included fish tanks and remote control cars.

SURVIVORS In addition to his wife of 7.5 years and mother; brother: George Steckel Jr. (Tanya) of Steel City; nephew: Nicholas of Steel City; beloved Black Irish Setter "Bubba".

SERVICE Family and friends are invited to call 10:30 – 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church - 3900 Freemansburg Ave, Easton, 18045 followed by the service at 11a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020
