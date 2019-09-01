Morning Call Obituaries
Michael E. Burns

Michael E. Burns Obituary
Michael E. Burns, also known as "Easy", 72, of Bath, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Francis "Frank" and Marjorie Mae (Chapman) Burns. A 1964 graduate of Northampton Senior High School, Mike served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from Bethlehem Steel after 30 plus years of service. Mike loved riding his motorcycles, hockey, woodworking and his cats. He was a great father and was well known for his easy personality. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones.

Survivors: Daughters, Jennifer A. Burns of Honesdale, Tara M. wife of Dean Shellhamer of Breinigsville; brother, Rick Burns and his wife Kim of Bath; 4 grandchildren; nieces; former wife, Patricia A. (Weigl) Burns of Albrightsville.

Services: Private. There are no calling hours. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. For further information go to www.jsburkholder.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103 or Forgotten Felines and Fidos, Inc., P.O. Box 62, Germansville, PA 18053.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019
