Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael E. Conrad

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael E. Conrad Obituary
Michael E. Conrad, 66, of Oley, passed away May 18, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Linda E. (Schantzenbach) Conrad. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Glenroy K. Conrad and Frances H. (Ackerman) Moyle. Michael was a trout farmer and was the owner of Pine Springs Trout Hatchery, Oley. He was a Vietnam War veteran, having served in the Army. Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Jan M. Conrad and partner David Simitz, Daughter, Kerri L. Conrad and her husband Douglas Green; Parents, Glenroy Conrad and Pat Shoemaker, Frances Moyle; Brother, Lee Conrad; 2 Grandchildren, Jet and Devin Simitz. He was predeceased by Daughters, Krista and Michelle and a Brother, Duane Conrad. Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. Contributions: may be made to , P O Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or at .
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now