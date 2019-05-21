|
Michael E. Conrad, 66, of Oley, passed away May 18, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Linda E. (Schantzenbach) Conrad. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Glenroy K. Conrad and Frances H. (Ackerman) Moyle. Michael was a trout farmer and was the owner of Pine Springs Trout Hatchery, Oley. He was a Vietnam War veteran, having served in the Army. Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Jan M. Conrad and partner David Simitz, Daughter, Kerri L. Conrad and her husband Douglas Green; Parents, Glenroy Conrad and Pat Shoemaker, Frances Moyle; Brother, Lee Conrad; 2 Grandchildren, Jet and Devin Simitz. He was predeceased by Daughters, Krista and Michelle and a Brother, Duane Conrad. Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. Contributions: may be made to , P O Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or at .
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019