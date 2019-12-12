|
|
Michael E. Molnar, 55, of Upper Saucon Twp., died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the husband of Sandra J. (Arena) Molnar. He was born in Fountain Hill, on August 8, 1964 to the late John P. and Helen G. (Gaspar) Molnar. Michael was an Electronics/Communications Specialist for Scientific Games contracted by the PA Lottery.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 31 years; daughters: Alicia (Alex) Kalogeropoulos of Coopersburg, Ashley (Colton) Binder of Zionsville; siblings: John F. (Kathy) Molnar of Maryland, Dolores (Edward) Stine of Hellertown, Kathleen (Paul) Makl of Hellertown, Christine (David) Figler of Center Valley; grandchildren: Chase Colton & Lily Rose Binder and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Mike dearly.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown, followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will be held private. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Michael E. Molnar Foundation for Bladder Cancer Research, care of the funeral home, 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 12, 2019