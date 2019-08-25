Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery,
Indiantown Gap Rd.
Annville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Barnak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael G. Barnak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael G. Barnak Obituary
Michael G. Barnak, 77, of Bethlehem passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Kondash) and Michael T. Barnak.

Mike was a very talented photographer who worked for the Morning Call. Loving photography, he freelanced for photography magazines winning awards for photos that were published. He, also, proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Thomas Barnak and wife, Joanne, and their son, Sean; his sister, Elaine Carraghan wife of Joseph P. and their son, Michael, niece Colleen Knauss and husband, Bruce and their sons, Eric and Andrew, and niece, Beth Ann Carraghan and her daughter, Carissa, and nephew, Joseph M. Carraghan and wife, Pat, and their sons, Matt and Bryan.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd., Annville, PA 17003 at 1:00 PM. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Contributions may be made in Michael's name to , 161 N. Clark Dr., Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now