Michael G. Barnak, 77, of Bethlehem passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Kondash) and Michael T. Barnak.
Mike was a very talented photographer who worked for the Morning Call. Loving photography, he freelanced for photography magazines winning awards for photos that were published. He, also, proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Thomas Barnak and wife, Joanne, and their son, Sean; his sister, Elaine Carraghan wife of Joseph P. and their son, Michael, niece Colleen Knauss and husband, Bruce and their sons, Eric and Andrew, and niece, Beth Ann Carraghan and her daughter, Carissa, and nephew, Joseph M. Carraghan and wife, Pat, and their sons, Matt and Bryan.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd., Annville, PA 17003 at 1:00 PM. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Contributions may be made in Michael's name to , 161 N. Clark Dr., Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019