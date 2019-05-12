|
|
Michael G. Hebelka, 58, of Coaldale, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Brenda L. (Solt) Hebelka for 16 years. He owned and operated Hebelka Electric, Allentown, for over 30 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Evelyn (Handwerk), Allentown, and the late Theodore Hebelka. He was an active member of the Trexlertown Grange # 1755. He was dedicated to his work and grandchildren, which he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by a brother, Theodore. Surviving, wife, mother, stepdaughter, Stacy and husband William Thigpen, Summit Hill; sister, Ann and husband Robert Ryan, Flourtown; two grandchildren, Sophie and Lennon Thigpen, niece, Abigail Ryan. Services will be private. To help defray funeral expenses, contributions may be made to the funeral home. Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold 17960. www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019