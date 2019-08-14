|
Michael H. Pummer, 64 years of Southampton, formerly of Allentown, passed away Monday, August 12 surrounded by family. He and his wife Kathy A. (Lutz) Pummer would have celebrated 42 years of marriage this coming October. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Herman Pummer and Jean (Featherman) Pummer. He retired as a decorated Sergeant Detective from Allentown Police Department in 1999 after 25 years of service. During that time, he started the Lehigh County Insurance Fraud Task Force in 1997. After his retirement he worked as a Fraud Investigator for the United States Postal Service from 1999-2004. From 2004 on he worked as an Insurance Fraud Investigator in private industry.
He was a devoted husband and father. He loved spending time in the outdoors with his family, camping, fishing, hiking, and relaxing at the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He loved to help wildlife and made sure to feed local deer and birds daily. He was a wonderful craftsman and loved working on the many home improvement projects with his sons and wife.
Survivors: wife, Kathy, sons, Travis Pummer and wife Katelyn of Medford, NJ and Adam Pummer and wife Danyelle of Mokena, Illinois; grandchildren, Madison, Jack, Effie, Henry, Isla and Luke Pummer; sisters, Anna Molchan and husband Michael of Bethlehem and Karen Danner and husband Robert of Allentown; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 sisters, Patricia Snyder and Nancy Burkick.
Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Friday, August 16 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville, with the Rev. Nelson Quiñones officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Allentown, online, www.bgcallentown.org or by mail, 1302 Turner St., Allentown, 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2019