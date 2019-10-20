|
Michael Hungo, 100, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Cedarbrook Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Helen (Zeman) Hungo. Born and raised in Allentown, he was the son of the later Andrew and Julia (Kereczman) Hungo. Mike was a former member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church where he was involved with the Holy Name Society, and was an assistant coach of the CYO basketball team. He was also a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the American Legion Post #576. Mike started his career as a mechanic for Branch Motor Express, and then became a Regional Maintenance Supervisor.
Mike faithfully and honorably served in the U.S. Army for two terms. The first from 1938-1940, and the last tour being 1944-1946 in the Philippines, and finally retiring as a 1st Sergeant from the National Guard in Allentown.
Mike and Helen lived in Clearwater, Florida for 35 years. He played for three Senior softball teams, Dunedin Grey Jays, 2 Score Club, and the world-renowned Kids & Kubs in St. Petersburg. One of their events was to visit the Lehigh Valley and play against local teams here. Undoubtedly, his biggest thrill was a 2007 trip to Hawaii where members of his team, who were in the South Pacific during WWII, were invited to play a team from Japan who were also in that theater. What an honor. He also was an avid bowler at the East Allentown Fire Company.
Mike is survived by son Carl and spouse Carol of Sparta, NJ; daughter Joann and spouse Donald Stagge of Wescosville; two granddaughters, Laureen and spouse Jack Brady of Woodbury, NJ, and Larissa Hungo; three great-grandchildren, Jenna, Jack, and Julianna Brady; sister Margaret Poplis of Waterbury, CT, and brother in law Joseph Zeman of California. He was predeceased by brothers Thomas and Joseph, sister Helen Neilson, and baby son Richard.
Calling hours will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on North Front St. Allentown on Saturday October 26, from 10 to 11:30 am. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the American Legion 700 N. Pennsylvania St. Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2019