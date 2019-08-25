|
Michael J. Bassarik, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Joseph and Pauline (Petras) Bassarik. He was a Liberty High School graduate, class of 1945. Michael honorably served his country in the United States Army Air Corps. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in hotel management. Michael owned and operated a restaurant for many years, which he later sold to take a job at the Bethlehem Fabricator's Corporation, where he retired in 1987. He was a member of the Coplay Rotary Club and St. Anne's Catholic Church of Bethlehem where he served as the maintenance man for many years. Michael enjoyed sports, fishing and golf.
SURVIVORS: Michael will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Pauline Wietecha; niece, Anna Marie Hassay and many beloved nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul, Andrew, Joseph, Charles, Catherine and Mary.
SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11A.M. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 Washington Ave., Bethlehem 18017 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 Washington Ave., Bethlehem PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019