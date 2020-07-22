1/1
Michael J. Billetz Jr.
1951 - 2020
Michael J. Billetz Jr., 68, of Freemansburg, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Michael was born on July 31, 1951 in Bethlehem to the late Michael Billetz Sr. and Anna Billetz. Michael was an entrepreneur owing his own bar The Freeman House for many years in Freemansburg. He was a member of the Roosevelt Democratic Association and ICC of Bethlehem Twp., Hellertown Democratic Club and the Van Klan. Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycle, music, Jeopardy and going fishing.

SURVIVORS: Michael is missed by his daughter, Danielle Billetz-Reppert and husband James; grandchildren, Carlos, Allen, Xavier, Brett, Kristian, Zacchary and Login; 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Christina Edwards Cary and brother, Thomas Billetz.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Union Cemetery of Hellertown
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Remember growing up together playing in the yard and along the canal in the row boat, and swimming in the canal
Alexander Takacs Jr
Friend
July 22, 2020
I remember Mike from high school. My father would drop me off at the Freemen House where in an upstairs room we would practice playing our instruments. Mike played keys. On break he would bring up great food from the kitchen. I thought it was a feast. Great memories.
Tim Briody
