Michael J. Billetz Jr., 68, of Freemansburg, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Michael was born on July 31, 1951 in Bethlehem to the late Michael Billetz Sr. and Anna Billetz. Michael was an entrepreneur owing his own bar The Freeman House for many years in Freemansburg. He was a member of the Roosevelt Democratic Association and ICC of Bethlehem Twp., Hellertown Democratic Club and the Van Klan. Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycle, music, Jeopardy and going fishing.
SURVIVORS: Michael is missed by his daughter, Danielle Billetz-Reppert and husband James; grandchildren, Carlos, Allen, Xavier, Brett, Kristian, Zacchary and Login; 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Christina Edwards Cary and brother, Thomas Billetz.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.