The Rev. Michael J. Bodnyk, Sr., 68, of Orefield, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Sandra L. (Smith) Bodnyk to whom he was married 44 years this past February 8. Born in Allentown, December 5, 1950, Pastor Mike was the son of the late Dorothy I. (Shankweiler) Bodnyk and the late Lt. Col. Metro Bodnyk, U.S.A.F, Retired. He was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School, Class of 1968, a graduate of Muhlenberg College in 1972, and earned a Master of Divinity Degree from the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia. An ordained minister for 43 years, Pastor Mike served as Pastor of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall from 1995 – June 2019. Prior to that, he served at Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ashfield from 1977 – 1995. He was the Assistant Pastor of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Abington from 1976 – 1977. Active in the life of his community, Pastor Mike was a life member, volunteer firefighter and chaplain of both Community Fire Co. #1, Schnecksville and East Penn Fire Co., Ashfield. He also served as a volunteer chaplain for the Pennsylvania State Police, Bethlehem Barracks and a member of the PA Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Team. Pastor Mike was a former Trustee of The Swain School, Allentown and past Director of the Hazleton Lutheran Home.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, son, Michael John Bodnyk, Jr. of Sarasota, FL; sisters, Ann L. Bodnyk and her husband, David R. Dare of Kutztown, Dorothy J. Wesley of Macungie, Elizabeth A. Shrawder and her husband, James L. of Kutztown; nieces, Johanna and Catherine; nephews, Lucas, Alex, Matthew, and Joseph, predeceased by a brother, Bruce W. Bodnyk and brother- in- law, Glenn R. Wesley.
Service: A funeral service of celebration and thanksgiving will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church 3355 MacArthur Road Whitehall. The Rev. Dr. Samuel R. Zeiser, Bishop of Northeast Pennsylvania Synod, ELCA will be officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 3:00 – 6:00 pm. Sunday and 9:30 – 10:50 am. Monday in the church. Interment with fireman honors will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church and/or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 8, 2019