Michael J. Cabrera Sr.
1936 - 2020
Michael J. Cabrera, Sr, 84, of Bethlehem, died on July 27, 2020. He was born May 8, 1936 in Chanute, Kansas; son of the late Augustine and Juanita (Alonzo) Cabrera. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Beatrice E. (Lasko) Cabrera.

Michael was a graduate of Bethlehem High School, where he played soccer and ran track. He proudly served in the US Army. Michael will be lovingly remembered as a strong, caring, determined and selfless man. He had an amazing work ethic and loved spending time with his family.

Michael retired from Just Born after 45 years of service. He also worked part-time for A&P/Super Fresh grocery store.

He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Felicia A. Cabrera and fiancé, Richard Kressley; and Michele Stickel and husband, Ricky; son, Michael J. Cabrera, Jr. and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Angelica, Elizabeth, Destiny, Cheyenne, Michael III, Jaiden, Ashlyn, and Elexus; and great grandchildren, Gabriel, Julian, Adrian, Nathan, Christian, Brody, Dalton, Jaylynn, Jadalee, Jayvian, Jariel, Zavier, and Leilani. Michael is also survived by his sister, Rachel Arrue; and brothers, Richard and Robert Cabrera.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 and again on Saturday from 8:30-9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Masks will be required for entry and the number of guests in the building at one time will be limited. A 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 E. Washington Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Memorial contributions may be made in Michael's honor to the American Heart Association and/or Diabetes Association. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
1
Visitation
08:30 - 09:15 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
Felicia and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. I remember your dad from when I worked with you. He was such a sweet man. God bless and heal you and your family in your time of loss.
Michele Snyder
Friend
