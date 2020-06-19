Michael J. Chaban, 75, of Barto, passed away of COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was the husband of Debby K. (Nonnemaker) Chaban. They were married 30 years. Born in Barnstaple, Devon, England. He was the son of the late John and Dorothy (Hooper) Chaban. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in various car dealerships as a Service Director throughout the years. He was Vice President of Ken Carr Cycle Center in King of Prussia, most recently as a Professional Van Operator for Deka Batteries. He owned a motor home and enjoyed traveling and camping. He enjoyed cars and building street rods. He loved riding motorcycles, which he did up to his death. Michael has been an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, and season ticket holder since the 1960's. He loved his pet dog, Max. Most of all, he loved his family.
Survivors: Michael is survived by his wife, Debby; children, Kimberly Banks, Christine, wife of Jeffrey Buesing, Michele Chaban-Orr, wife of Roy, Cory Black and wife, Kelly; grandchildren, Nickol, Domenic, Michael, Sophia, Sierra, Mackenzie, and Dylan; great-grandchildren Brooklynn and Greyson; and a sister Ann, wife of George Filippi.
Services: Private
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Council COVID-19 Relief Fund at
https://www.thenationalcouncil.org/about/donate/ or plasma can be donated to the Red Cross if eligible.
Trexler Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 19, 2020.