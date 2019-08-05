|
Michael J. "Mikey C." Conelias, 50, of Bethlehem, passed away on August 1, 2019.
Mike was born in Allentown on December 10, 1968 to Trent and Joanne (Groller) Conelias.
Mike was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem where he sang in the choir. He was also a member and past president of the Order of AHEPA, Homer Chapter #65.
Mike was a natural musician and loved playing music. He taught guitar lessons and loved to share his love of music with others.
Mike cherished his nephews and niece and loved spending time with his family. He'll always be remembered for the constant smile on his face.
Survivors: Parents Trent and Joanne of Bethlehem; brother Dr. Trent P. Conelias and his wife Lori of Virginia Beach, VA; nephews and niece Connor, Cade, Cole and Cynthia; he was also godfather to Connor and Cade; uncle Joseph (Kris) Groller; aunt Bonnie Affa and aunt Fannie Hutchinson; and many cousins.
Service: A viewing will be held on Friday, August 9th from 6-8PM at the John F. Herron Funeral Home, 458 Center St., Bethlehem. A service will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 10AM at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1607 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem. Burial to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements are by John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA. For additional information please visit www.herronfuneralhomes.com
Memorial Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mike's name to the National MS Society or NAMI Lehigh Valley in care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 5, 2019