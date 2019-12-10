|
Michael J. "Mikey" Conelias
December 10, 1968
Happy Birthday in Heaven
If we could visit heaven even for a day... Maybe for a moment the pain would go away. We would put our arms around you and whisper words so true... That living life without you is the hardest thing to do. No matter how we spend our days no matter what we do... No morning dawns, or evening falls when we don't think of you... We love you and miss you more than words can say.
You will forever be in our hearts.
All our love,
Mom, Dad, Trent, Lori,
Connor, Cade, Cole, Cynthia
and all of your extended family.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019