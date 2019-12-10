Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Conelias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Conelias

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Conelias In Memoriam
Michael J. "Mikey" Conelias

December 10, 1968

Happy Birthday in Heaven

If we could visit heaven even for a day... Maybe for a moment the pain would go away. We would put our arms around you and whisper words so true... That living life without you is the hardest thing to do. No matter how we spend our days no matter what we do... No morning dawns, or evening falls when we don't think of you... We love you and miss you more than words can say.

You will forever be in our hearts.



All our love,

Mom, Dad, Trent, Lori,

Connor, Cade, Cole, Cynthia

and all of your extended family.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -