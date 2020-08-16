Mike, 58 of Whitehall, Formerly of Bethlehem, passed away August 8, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital.



He fought an incredibly courageous battle with cancer.



Born and raised in Bethlehem, he was son of the late Margaret M. Gallagher and Bernard J. Gallagher.



The 1980 Graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School, he was currently employed in the trucking division of Brandenburg, Inc.



A very talented local musician, he was a founding member of several bands, including "Me & My Uncle", "Prugal" and "Rumrunnerz".



He enjoyed entertaining at South Bethlehem's Fun House.



A musical highlight was the opportunity to perform at Bethlehem's Muskifest.



His musical talents will be missed by his family and friends.



Michael is survived by Dylan and Kendra Gallagher, Dylan's mother Lisa, Siblings: Bernie, Bob, Patrick, and Kate, as well as several nieces and nephews.



He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Jim.



Due to the current Covid Situation, services will be private and a celebration of Mike's life will held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Bernard J. Gallagher Sr. Memorial Scholarship" at 952 Buttonwood Street Emmaus, Pa 18049



