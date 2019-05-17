Michael J. Gerstenberg, 63 of Bushkill Twp., died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was born in Bethlehem on April 6, 1956 to the late Harry C., Sr. and Mary E. (Paulus) Gerstenberg. Mike was a School Bus Driver and Custodian for Saucon Valley School District, previously a landlord and employee with James River Paper. He was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Twp. Mike enjoyed volunteering as a fire policeman (Hellertown and Nazareth), volunteering for the food bank and visiting the senior center. He enjoyed car shows, carnivals, camping and socialization in general. He boasted about his kids and grandkids any chance he got and would gladly give the shirt off his back if anyone was in need.SURVIVORS: Mike is survived by his girlfriend of 27 years: Alice L. Coughlin; children: (the stooges): Amanda L. (Dave) Maino of San Ramon CA, Kassandre R. Coughlin (Duane Beller) of Freemansburg, Dustin E. (Angele) Coughlin of Nazareth and Jacob A. Gerstenberg of Nazareth; siblings: Rosemary (David, Sr.) Myers of Bethlehem, Donna (Rick) Lohman of Burgaw NC, John Ashworth of Nazareth, Neil (Tracy) Ashworth of Easton, Michelle (Todd) Mendez of Palmerton, Harry "Spike" Furry of Palmerton and Billy Stolz of South Plainfield NJ; grandchildren: Olivia and Zoe Maino, Crosby Coughlin, Lilly and Quinn Beller. Mike was predeceased by his brother: Harry C. Gerstenberg, his parents and foster parents: John and Liz Jani, Edward and Jean Hess.SERVICE: A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday May 20, 2019 at his church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, followed by refreshments at the church. Online expressions of sympathy and photos can be shared at www.mikegerstenberg.shutterfly.com or www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, please donate your time or money with your local Food Bank. Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary