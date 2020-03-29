|
|
Michael Joseph Kokosky, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away March 27, 2020. He was the loving husband of Irene (Koren) Kokosky for 59 years. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Stephen and Barbara (Madzik) Kokosky. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the 213th AAA 28th Division. Michael retired in 1992 from Bethlehem Steel's Beam Yard, after 42 years of service. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Michael was lovingly remembered as "Pop" to his grandchildren whom he enjoyed spending his time with.
Survivors: wife- Irene Koksoky; sons- Michael, Gary, Richard Kokosky and Michael Ross; daughter-in-laws- Angelic and Shannon; grandchildren- Samuel, Michael, Gina, Natalia, Alexander, Jaclyn Kokosky and Michael J. Ross. He was predeceased by 7 sisters- Mary Donchez, Dorothy Taglang, Helen Rengel, Agnes Gaal, Frances Puhan, Anne Laposky and Elizabeth Kokosky; 4 brothers- Stephen, Joseph, Edward and John Kokosky.
A Memorial Service will be announced after the COVID-19 quarantine is lifted. Arrangements entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2020