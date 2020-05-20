Michael J. McAloose, 88, of Allentown, passed away May 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Bernice J. (Rosato) McAloose. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 3rd. Born in Kelayers, PA, he was a son of the late Andrew and Anna (Riotto) McAloose. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Kutztown University and his Master's from Lehigh University. Michael was a Guidance Counselor for William Allen High School for more than 40 years. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. Michael was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He was a loving husband and father who loved gardening, traveling and building things.
Survivors: Loving Wife, Bernice; Children, Michele Butler and her husband, Scott, Denise McAloose and her husband, Tylis Chang; Laurie Kodash and Michael McAloose and his wife, Catherine; Brother, Robert McAloose; 7 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandsons.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P O Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.