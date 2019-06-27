|
|
June 30, 1983 - February 2, 2007
Dearest Mike, Happy 36th Birthday, dear son, even though you are forever 23. Dad and I will always celebrate the hot summer day God gave you to us 36 years ago.
They that hope in the Lord will renew their strength, they will soar on eagles wings; They will run and not grow weary, walk and not grow faint. Isaiah 40:31
You are really missed by your family and friends, Mike. Keep watching over your handsome son and namesake, Michael Jr. God Speed until we see you again dearest Mike. Time passes, but love remains. We love you always and forever Mike! Love, Mom, Dad, Michael Jr. and your family and friends.
Published in Morning Call from June 27 to June 30, 2019