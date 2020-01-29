Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Milot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Milot Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Milot Sr. In Memoriam
6/30/1983 – 2/2/2007

Dearest Mike,

It has been 13 long and lonely years since we saw your handsome face, heard your calm voice, or had the pleasure of hanging out with you on Holidays and the POCONO races. Every year around this time, we have a remembrance dinner for you that many of your family and friends come to celebrate your wonderful life.

You are forever loved and missed beyond words, Son. Time passes but Love remains. Let me dwell in your tent forever and hide in the shelter of your wings. (Ps 61:5)

We miss you forever and always, Mich. Love, Mom, Dad, Michael Jr., Sis, and all of your family and friends.
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -