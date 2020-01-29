|
|
6/30/1983 – 2/2/2007
Dearest Mike,
It has been 13 long and lonely years since we saw your handsome face, heard your calm voice, or had the pleasure of hanging out with you on Holidays and the POCONO races. Every year around this time, we have a remembrance dinner for you that many of your family and friends come to celebrate your wonderful life.
You are forever loved and missed beyond words, Son. Time passes but Love remains. Let me dwell in your tent forever and hide in the shelter of your wings. (Ps 61:5)
We miss you forever and always, Mich. Love, Mom, Dad, Michael Jr., Sis, and all of your family and friends.
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020