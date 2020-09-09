1/1
MICHAEL J. PACHTER
1970 - 2020

Michael J. Pachter, 50, of Hamilton Twp. died Monday, September 7, 2020 at the VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the husband of Melissa J. Fetzer–Pachter. He was born in Allentown on July 19, 1970 to the late Harry Pachter and Barbara (Crystal) Fleischman. Michael co-owned and operated Jukebox On-line, Wind Gap and previously co-founded and co-owned Mainstreet Jukebox, Stroudsburg. Michael earned a Bachelor of Finance from Lehigh University in 1992. He was very active in the Disc Golf Community.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 21 years; children: Eliana Rose, Jacob Harrison, all at home; siblings: Jeffrey A. (Jenny Barrett) of Bethlehem, David J., Jonathan I., Elizabeth M., Matthew J. all of AZ; brother & sister-in-law: Brandon and Becky Easley.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 12 - 1 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers memorials to: Camp Papillon Animal Shelter 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 and/or Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave. NW, 10th Floor, Washington, DC 20005 US and/or A.W.S.O.M. Animal Shelter, 3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr., Stroudsburg, PA 18360.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
SEP
13
Service
01:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
September 8, 2020
Our deepest condolences on the loss of your loving husband and father. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kevin and Tracy Kichline
Friend
September 8, 2020
A very good friend and my mentor through college and the years after. Had many conversations that helped me navigate my career, relationship, and finical decisions. Mike had a big impact on me and I will not forget the life lessons he has taught me. He was always a pleasure to throw a round with and just hang out with. I’m going to miss you mike.
Your friend,
Dan Running Bear
Daniel Brooks-Wells
Friend
September 8, 2020
We went to high school together. He was always funny, generous, and caring. My sympathies to all.
Jennifer Capezzuti
Friend
September 8, 2020
Love you Mr. Mike and will continue the family traditions we have set together as friends, although they will not quite be the same.
Dont worry, we are here for your family.
Will be looking for your shenanigans from the spiritual world. Peace and love.

Mark, Lorie, Carley, Aaron and Vader
Rehrig family
Friend
September 8, 2020
We Love You and we miss you.

Always & Forever,
The Ellis-Lahey Family
Neighbor
September 8, 2020
Sending love and blessings to lighten your onward journey. We will miss you and hold you in our hearts until we meet again. Fondest love from Uncle Chas and Aunt Judy
Judy and Chas Brookes
Family
September 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and love are for you as you deal with this extreme loss. Michael was such a bright soul with so much love and happiness expressed when ever we saw him. Always positive, always genuine. Knowing him and seeing how much effort he made in connecting with others, and how he truly loved his family was a blessing to witness and be a part of. May God hold you tight as you now go on without him. Trust that the pain will subside. And it will get better. He will be in your hearts forevermore. and he will live always thru your light. Love Evelyn, Joe and Jason Caetano
Evelyn Caetano
Family
September 8, 2020
My heart goes out to the rest of his family as well.
Jennifer Meckes
Coworker
September 8, 2020
I am so deeply sadden to hear that Mike has passed. He was a great guy and a great boss. I will miss seeing him and talking to him. My heart goes out to Missy and his children.
Jennifer Me kes
Coworker
September 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful husband to my niece, Melissa and a wonderful father to their 2 children Eliana and Jacob. Our family gatherings will never be the same without your wit and loving manner ...... always showing in that sparkle in your eyes. We will love you and miss you always.
Susan Bickta
Family
