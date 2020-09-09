Michael J. Pachter, 50, of Hamilton Twp. died Monday, September 7, 2020 at the VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the husband of Melissa J. Fetzer–Pachter. He was born in Allentown on July 19, 1970 to the late Harry Pachter and Barbara (Crystal) Fleischman. Michael co-owned and operated Jukebox On-line, Wind Gap and previously co-founded and co-owned Mainstreet Jukebox, Stroudsburg. Michael earned a Bachelor of Finance from Lehigh University in 1992. He was very active in the Disc Golf Community.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 21 years; children: Eliana Rose, Jacob Harrison, all at home; siblings: Jeffrey A. (Jenny Barrett) of Bethlehem, David J., Jonathan I., Elizabeth M., Matthew J. all of AZ; brother & sister-in-law: Brandon and Becky Easley.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 12 - 1 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers memorials to: Camp Papillon Animal Shelter 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 and/or Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave. NW, 10th Floor, Washington, DC 20005 US and/or A.W.S.O.M. Animal Shelter, 3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr., Stroudsburg, PA 18360.