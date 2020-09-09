Our deepest sympathy and love are for you as you deal with this extreme loss. Michael was such a bright soul with so much love and happiness expressed when ever we saw him. Always positive, always genuine. Knowing him and seeing how much effort he made in connecting with others, and how he truly loved his family was a blessing to witness and be a part of. May God hold you tight as you now go on without him. Trust that the pain will subside. And it will get better. He will be in your hearts forevermore. and he will live always thru your light. Love Evelyn, Joe and Jason Caetano

Evelyn Caetano

