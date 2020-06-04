Michael Joseph Dlugosh was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 1, 1952 to Herman and Norma Dlugosh. Mike was an international traveler before entering grade school as his family went all over the globe wherever his father was stationed by the Army. Ultimately ending up back in San Antonio, living on the family farm through his college years.



Mike's passion for music began early when he began playing the trombone in middle school. He played in all the school orchestras and marching bands. These efforts earned Mike a music scholarship to college which he used to earn a degree in English Literature in 1975 from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Mike's passion for music never diminished and he used those skills to play in numerous community symphonies, orchestras, marching bands and brass choirs through his entire life.



Mike found his soul mate and married Janis Lynn Cummings on April 10, 1981 in Bothell, Washington. He met his wife of 39 years when he answered the advertisement she had placed looking for a roommate after he had relocated himself from San Antonio to the Seattle, WA area to seek further life adventures.



A business career opportunity in 1990 relocated them to Nazareth, PA. Mike used his previous work experience in commercial/residential hardware to make a career change to become a property liability claim adjuster for several different insurance companies.



For health reasons Mike had to end his claim adjusting career in 2002, but took this as an opportunity to focus his time, attention, knowledge, skills and experience to support or volunteer at agencies whose mission was the promotion of education, environmental and humanistic efforts (Literacy Center, SCORE and WDIY Public Radio, Green Peace, Heifer International and various animal rescue societies). Mike successfully mentored numerous people that he met in his business and personal life in their pursuit of education and career growth. He was often referred to as a "teacher".



Mike's passions were cooking, photography, continuing his own educational pursuit, and caring for and loving his pets. Providing support to charitable and political causes that promoted the health and welfare of communities anywhere in the world was the direction of his life.



His wife, family and friends will always remember him as "The Dude" which was a moniker his wife gave him because of his generosity, kindness, caring and sense of humor which were always on display.



Mike's life ended with Janis at his side, holding his hand, on June 1, 2020.



Services will be private with the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth.



