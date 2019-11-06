|
Michael K. Greene, 72, of Moore Township, passed away unexpectedly at his residence. He was the loving husband of the late Deborah D. (Mitchell) Greene, with whom he shared 15 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2018. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Ollin Charles and Elaine A. (Becker) Greene. Upon graduating from Liberty High School in 1965, Michael honorably served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He was employed by the former Bethlehem Corporation for many years, and as a purchasing agent for various manufacturing firms in the Lehigh Valley, prior to retiring in 2009. An avid outdoorsman, Michael enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid NASCAR, Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. He was a member of the Moore Township Lions Club and Petersville Rod & Gun Club. Survivors: He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Y. Houck and her husband, Cody, of Nazareth, Deborah Rumsey and her husband, David, of Bushkill Township, and Michelle Gifford and her husband, Matthew, of Easton; grandson, Peter, and additional grandchildren; brothers, Keith A. Greene and his wife, Janet, and Jack R. Greene and his wife, Lynn, both of Bethlehem; sisters, Linda R. Bowen and her husband, Roger, of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Lisa A. Ruth and her husband, William, of Point Phillips; sister-in-law, Virginia Kaufman and her husband, William, of Meadowbrook, PA; nieces and nephews. Services: A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 08, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Mountainview Cemetery, Emanuelsville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019