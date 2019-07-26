|
|
Michael Kuzmin, 94, of Bethlehem died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Assisted Living in Center Valley. Born in Coopersburg he was the son of the late Wasyl and Catherine (Sidorowitz) Kuzmin. He was married to Julia (Barner) Kozo Kuzmin for 43 years until her death on November 23, 2009.
Michael worked for the Bethlehem Steel in the 48inch mill as a craneman retiring after 42 years of service. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He was an avid golfer and won the Lehigh Valley Amateur Championship and the City of Bethlehem Championship.
He is survived by his stepson, Ronald J. Kozo and wife Rita U. of Coopersburg, step daughter in law, Rosemarie M. Kozo, grandchildren, Daniel, Benjamin and Leslie, three great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his stepson, Charles T. Kozo, brothers, William and Leon Kuzmin and sisters, Olga Zahn, Milred Beckage, and Helen Muschlitz.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church 730 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 10-11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019