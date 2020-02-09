|
|
Michael L. Griffis, 71, of Bethlehem, died peacefully at home on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was the loving husband of Judy (Lux) Griffis with whom he shared 22 years of marriage. He was the son of the late Richard Griffis and Barbara (Stiles) Mackes. Michael graduated from Liberty High School in 1966 before honorably serving in the United States Navy. His love of music, having played multiple instruments, led him to forming several rock and punk bands as guitarist and working as a sound engineer with Mangum. Michael was a local musician in Bethlehem, playing with Mammoth Wail and The Jets. He eventually worked as an auto mechanic for 10 years. Michael loved golfing, fishing, motorcross and motorcycle racing, and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by sons: Ryan Griffis and his wife, Dr. Clare Griffis of Suffolk, Virginia; Joshua Griffis and his wife, Noelle of Bethlehem; daughter: Rebecca Griffis and her partner, Michael Jones of Bethlehem; sisters: Susan Nichols and her husband, Jeffrey of Schnecksville; and Nancy Reinbold and her husband, Thomas of Bethlehem; stepmother, Gloria Griffis of Northampton; eleven grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Tighe Griffis; his first wife, Kathy (DiSalvatore) Griffis; and a stepfather: Paul Mackes. There will be a visitation from 10 to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad Street, Bethlehem followed by a memorial service at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020