Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc.
1020 E. Philadelphia Ave.
Gilbertsville, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc.
1020 E. Philadelphia Ave.
Gilbertsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Maletsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael L. Maletsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael L. Maletsky Obituary
Michael L. Maletsky, 72, of Pennsburg, husband of the late Diane L. (Chaplin) Maletsky, passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Grand View Hospital, Sellersville.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Robert and Doris (Guldeman) Maletsky.

Michael was an avid sports fan and had Eagles season tickets for over 20 years. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, cooking, and spending time at his cabin.

Surviving is one daughter April L. Maletsky wife of Cora of Oley; two sons Michael J. Maletsky husband of Catherine of West Chester, and Luke R. Maletsky of Gilbertsville; six grandchildren Dalton, Lilianna, Zane, Jonathan, Shawn, and Elizabeth; two brothers Mark and Joel; and two sisters Sue and Lori.

Along with his wife and parents, Michael was predeceased by his sister Merrily.

A memorial service will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the .

View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now