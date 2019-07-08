Michael L. Maletsky, 72, of Pennsburg, husband of the late Diane L. (Chaplin) Maletsky, passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Grand View Hospital, Sellersville.



Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Robert and Doris (Guldeman) Maletsky.



Michael was an avid sports fan and had Eagles season tickets for over 20 years. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, cooking, and spending time at his cabin.



Surviving is one daughter April L. Maletsky wife of Cora of Oley; two sons Michael J. Maletsky husband of Catherine of West Chester, and Luke R. Maletsky of Gilbertsville; six grandchildren Dalton, Lilianna, Zane, Jonathan, Shawn, and Elizabeth; two brothers Mark and Joel; and two sisters Sue and Lori.



Along with his wife and parents, Michael was predeceased by his sister Merrily.



A memorial service will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the .



View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on July 8, 2019