Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL BREISCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL P. BREISCH


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL P. BREISCH Obituary
Michael P. Breisch, 64, Center Valley, died Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born in Allentown on February 9, 1955 to Anna (Kuzma) Breisch of Center Valley & the late Paul E. Breisch. He worked in New York as a Paralegal and most recently at Kennedy Center, Washington DC in stage management.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving mother; sisters: Kathleen M. (Jeffrey) Eichler of Oakwood, GA, Donna M. (Robert F.) Schoenberger of Zionsville; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother: Robert J. Breisch.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 9 -10 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of one's choosing.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now