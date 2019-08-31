|
|
Michael P. Breisch, 64, Center Valley, died Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born in Allentown on February 9, 1955 to Anna (Kuzma) Breisch of Center Valley & the late Paul E. Breisch. He worked in New York as a Paralegal and most recently at Kennedy Center, Washington DC in stage management.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving mother; sisters: Kathleen M. (Jeffrey) Eichler of Oakwood, GA, Donna M. (Robert F.) Schoenberger of Zionsville; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother: Robert J. Breisch.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 9 -10 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of one's choosing.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 31, 2019