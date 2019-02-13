Michael P. Day, 72, of Barto, passed away February 10, 2019 with his family at his side. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Patrick and Lottie (Fallstich) Day. Michael was the beloved husband of Carolyn R. "Lynne" (Long) Day for almost 52 years until her passing in September 2017. He worked on the assembly line at Mack Trucks in Allentown for many years. Together with his wife, he was a member of the Lehigh Valley Thunderbird Club. Aside from being a "car junkie" he was an avid hunter and a member of the Hereford Gun Club. His greatest joy in life, however, was being available for his family. Surviving is a daughter, Danielle, wife of John Kates, of Barto; granddaughters, Myrisa & Kalyn Kates; and siblings: Cheryl, wife of Joe McConnell, of Macungie; Pete Day, of Allentown; Tommy Day, and his wife, Cindy, of Kempton; Patrice, wife of Rick Illigasch, of Catasauqua, and many nieces & nephews. He was pre-deceased 5 years to the day by his older daughter, Michele Shupp; and brothers Dennis and Richard.A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at a later date. The Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pennsburg is in charge of arrangements. To offer on-line condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary