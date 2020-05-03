Michael Paul Feyrer, age 73, of Orefield (formerly Bethlehem and Bath) passed away peacefully April 25, 2020 at his home. He was married to his loving wife Karen (Tefs) Feyrer for 51 years.



Surviving with his wife are sons Michael Jr. and wife Monica, Sean and wife Amy, Andrew and wife Katherine and daughter, Amy Zanck and husband Jake; siblings David, Jack and Jill; and 8 grandchildren. He was born September 1, 1946, son of the late Albert Donald & Margaret (Scholl) Feyrer. Mike graduated from Liberty High School and Mansfield University before enlisting in the United States Army. He was an avid musician, music teacher and long-time musical director of the Lehigh Valley Harmonizers Barbershop Chorus. Mike was a 50-year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society. In 2010, he competed at the International Barbershop Quartet Contest with his quartet, 2nd Generation.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store