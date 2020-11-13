1/
Michael P. McMenamin
On October 19th Michael P. McMenamin passed away from colon cancer. He was 61 years old. Michael lived in Bensalem Pa. and California before settling in Wind Gap Pa. Michael was preceded in death by his parents George and Eleanor McMenamin, his sister Shawna and his brother George. He is survived by his brother Timothy, his sister in law Kimerly and his nephew Timothy. Mike was fond of his neighbors Shyanne, Christina, Barry and Sherry. He lived for music, star gazing and flying his r/c flying machines. Mike loved his friends and co workers. Mike's services will be postponed, as he took COVID-19 seriously. When COVID ends, a formal service will be planned. Please give to cancer research on Mike's behalf.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2020.
