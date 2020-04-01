|
Michael P. Miskowsky, 67 years, of Arizona, died Wednesday, March 25th 2020. Born in Watertown, NY, he was a son of the late George P. and Theresa R. (Klucsarits) Miskowsky.
Michael worked as a plumbing inspector for many years before retiring. He was an avid hunter and motorcycle rider.
He is survived by his children Tracey, Christopher and Michael; sister Catherine Jewell, brother Paul J. Miskowsky, his grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers George and Thomas.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 1, 2020