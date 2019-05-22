Home

Brother Michael Patrick Tomcics

Brother Michael Patrick Tomcics, MSC passed away on May 16th at Manor Care he was 76. He was the beloved son to the late Michael and Anna (Dugan) Tomcics. Brother Michael Tomcics was a member of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart. He was born in Allentown, PA on March 30th, 1943. Relatives, Religious and Friends are invited to attend Brother Michael's evening vigil prayer service Wednesday Evening, May 22, 2019 at 7pm at the Sacred Heart Villa, 3300 Station Avenue, Center Valley, PA 18034 followed by a viewing.Relatives, Religious and Friends are also invited to attend a viewing Thursday morning, May 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Villa at 9am followed by Br. Michael's Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment at St. John's Cemetery, Ottsville, PA 18947. More information can be found at www.donahuefuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2019
