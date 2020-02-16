|
Michael Paul Oriel, Sr., 73, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Deborah (Zingarelli) Oriel. Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late Michael and Catherine (Johnson) Oriel. Michael honorably served his country in the United States Air Force and is a Vietnam Veteran. He was an active man who was deeply involved in making a positive difference in a youth's life. He coached many sports. The greatest gift he shared was his love of baseball. Michael coached for NWLL. He was the President of Connie Mack Baseball for 20 years. He served on the board and was a coach for a 30 year span.
SURVIVORS: Michael is survived by his wife Deborah of 44 years. He was a loving and devoted father to Keri Repnyek of Nazareth and her husband Frank, and his son Michael Paul Oriel II of Nazareth and his wife Jennifer. He was also blessed with a grandson, Michael Paul Oriel, III who inspired and challenged him to move forward.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1861 Catasaqua Road, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 and also on Wednesday Morning from 9:30 A.M. until time of the Mass at the Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Connie Mack Baseball, 212 Mill Race Road, Northampton, PA 18067.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020