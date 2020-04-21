Michael R. Toner
1954 - 2020
Michael R. Toner, 66, of Coopersburg, died peacefully in his sleep, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Gloria (Christman) Toner to whom he was married 27 years. Born January 27, 1954 in Philadelphia, Michael was son of the late Harry Joseph and Dorothy Marie (Gould) Toner. In 2014, Michael retired as the President of PPL Solutions, a subsidiary of PPL Corp where his career began in 1976. While employed at PPL, he served in various managerial positions in several departments. Michael was a life-long Philadelphia sports fan. He cared deeply for his children, family and the community in which he lived. During the 1980's and 90's he coached youth basketball and little league baseball. He was proud to be a huge supporter of Mercy School for Special Learning. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Gloria, children, John M. Toner (Melanie) of Belmont Hills, Steven R. Toner (De'Shon) of Penn Valley, Richard W. Toner (Brynnan) of Wynnewood, Marie J. Toner of Belmont Hills, Beth A. Cusack (Michael) of Conshohocken; siblings, Mary Presner (Tom) of Levittown, Vince Toner (Laura) of Philadelphia, Rita Koerner (R.C.) of Elkton MD, Dorothy Raimondo (Felix) of Conshohocken, Trish Gould of Philadelphia; 10 grandchildren; predeceased by brother, John Toner Service: A celebration of Michael's life will be announced at a later date. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc, in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com Contribution: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy School for Special Learning and /or Southern Lehigh Youth Baseball both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196 Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers for Mike and his family. Mike had a zeal for life and brought a smile to those around him. Mike saw the good in others and will be missed by all. Many wonderful memories of a selfless, fun, outgoing and caring coworker. May he rest in peace.
Marty Urban
Coworker
I am so very sorry to hear of Mikes sudden passing! We worked together at PPL and I always enjoyed Mike great wit! God Bless him and RIP Mike! My sympathy to his family!
Kathleen Heffelfinger
Coworker
One of my favorite parts of our annual FSU tailgates was Papa Toner making sure to have a private moment to catch up with each person individually. Tailgates will not be the same without him.
Ed Brown
Friend
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mary Muller
Family
Gloria, I am so saddened to read this this afternoon. Please accept my deepest sympathy at the loss of your husband a father of your children and friend of many I am quite sure. May you be comforted by all your wonderful memories of all the years you have been married and met these memories live on forever. God bless you and keep you in his care during a most difficult time for more than one reason. May he rest in peace and God comfort and sustain you in the days to come.
Ron Hari
