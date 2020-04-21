Michael R. Toner, 66, of Coopersburg, died peacefully in his sleep, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Gloria (Christman) Toner to whom he was married 27 years. Born January 27, 1954 in Philadelphia, Michael was son of the late Harry Joseph and Dorothy Marie (Gould) Toner. In 2014, Michael retired as the President of PPL Solutions, a subsidiary of PPL Corp where his career began in 1976. While employed at PPL, he served in various managerial positions in several departments. Michael was a life-long Philadelphia sports fan. He cared deeply for his children, family and the community in which he lived. During the 1980's and 90's he coached youth basketball and little league baseball. He was proud to be a huge supporter of Mercy School for Special Learning. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Gloria, children, John M. Toner (Melanie) of Belmont Hills, Steven R. Toner (De'Shon) of Penn Valley, Richard W. Toner (Brynnan) of Wynnewood, Marie J. Toner of Belmont Hills, Beth A. Cusack (Michael) of Conshohocken; siblings, Mary Presner (Tom) of Levittown, Vince Toner (Laura) of Philadelphia, Rita Koerner (R.C.) of Elkton MD, Dorothy Raimondo (Felix) of Conshohocken, Trish Gould of Philadelphia; 10 grandchildren; predeceased by brother, John Toner Service: A celebration of Michael's life will be announced at a later date. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc, in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com Contribution: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy School for Special Learning and /or Southern Lehigh Youth Baseball both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196 Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2020.