Gloria, I am so saddened to read this this afternoon. Please accept my deepest sympathy at the loss of your husband a father of your children and friend of many I am quite sure. May you be comforted by all your wonderful memories of all the years you have been married and met these memories live on forever. God bless you and keep you in his care during a most difficult time for more than one reason. May he rest in peace and God comfort and sustain you in the days to come.

Ron Hari