|
|
Michael R. Wagner, 62, of Bethlehem, died August 16, 2019 in his residence. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Nevin N. and Lois S. (Danenhower) Wagner. Michael worked in the clean room for Agere for 26 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Emmaus Mercantile Club, NRA, and Heights Athletic Association. He will be remembered for decorating for the holidays and for his love of animals. Michael is survived by his brother, James E. Wagner of Emmaus; sister, Lori A. wife of Ronald D. Call of Macungie. He was predeceased by his longtime companion, Karen M. Haas. Funeral Services will be held on Thurs., Aug. 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Rd., Allentown, PA 18103. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Western Salisbury Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2019