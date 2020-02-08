|
Michael S. Banyas, 61, of Macungie, died Feb. 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice. He was the husband of Mary Ellen L. (Vargo) Banyas. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Terrence and Janell (Heckman) Banyas of Orefield. Mike worked as a forklift operator for Impress Industries for more than 30 years. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. Michael is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Ellen; parents; daughter, Jennifer L. wife of Kevin Hiestand of Zionsville; grandchildren, Dylan and Taylor; sister, Karen wife of Bruce Snyder of Macungie; nieces and nephews; beloved cats, Ash and Suzie. Memorial services will be held on Thurs., Feb. 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 9:30 to 11:00 AM in the fuenral home. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 198103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 8, 2020