Leslie & Jeff

Michael was an amazing person, we both hung out, and worked together at Pep Boys on the Southside of Bethlehem, volunteered at the Fountain Hill Rescue Squad, and drove around in his old Corvair, blue 4dr sedan. We would run into each other occasionally and reminisce, and laugh about our early ventures.

Michael, old buddy, we both chose and followed the same career in law enforcement, and continued our friendship throughout our jobs and into retirement.

Until we meet up again, RIP friend, and give Helen a big hug and kiss from me.

Joe Konkolics

Punta Gorda, Fl.

Joe Konkolics

