Leslie & Jeff
Michael was an amazing person, we both hung out, and worked together at Pep Boys on the Southside of Bethlehem, volunteered at the Fountain Hill Rescue Squad, and drove around in his old Corvair, blue 4dr sedan. We would run into each other occasionally and reminisce, and laugh about our early ventures.
Michael, old buddy, we both chose and followed the same career in law enforcement, and continued our friendship throughout our jobs and into retirement.
Until we meet up again, RIP friend, and give Helen a big hug and kiss from me.
Joe Konkolics
Punta Gorda, Fl.
Michael S. "Mike" Popovich, 76, of Emmaus and formerly of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Helen M. Popovich. He was a graduate of Liberty High School. Mike was an Allentown Police Officer for 32 years, retiring in 1999. He served as a patrol officer, platoon sergeant, and division commander. Prior to, he worked as a patrol officer for Northampton Borough from 1966 to 1967. He was the 1981 Explorer Post Officer of the Year and the 1997 Fraternal Order of Police Officer of the Year. He received multiple commendations for heroism and meritorious service. Mike was an active life member of the Allentown FOP Queen City Lodge #10. He was also a member of the PA Law Enforcement Alliance of America. Mike was appointed president of Ridge and Valley Rod and Gun Club and also a member of the Rural Sportsman Association and Unami Fish and Game.
Survivors: Daughter, Leslie R. Popovich of Coplay; Son, Jeffrey M. Popovich and his wife, Niki of Westminster, MD; Granddaughter, Kyley Weiner; Grandsons, Austin and Ryan Popovich; Great-Grandson, Aiden Lindenmoyer.
Services: Per his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2020.