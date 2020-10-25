Formerly of South Whitehall Township, passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 of natural causes. He and his wife, Violet (Roman) Sebo, shared 55 years of marriage until her passing in 2003. Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Michael and Helen (Kudela) Sebo. Mike graduated from Palmerton High School where he excelled in basketball and football. He attended Roanoke College on a basketball scholarship. Graduating from Penn State University with a degree in Business, he retired from Bethlehem Steel as an estimator. Mike continued playing basketball and fast pitch softball most of his life. He played basketball regularly with "The Establishment" at the Allentown Y. After his playing days ended, his favorite pastime was watching all sports especially college and pro basketball games. His favorites were the 76ers and Penn State. Grandpop especially enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Carol Sonon (Charles) of Allentown, Cathie Raub of El Cerrito, CA, and Marianne Granitz (Joseph) of Whitehall; grandchildren Kevin and Nick Boyle, Lindsay and Mathew Sonon; great grandchildren Marley, Andre, Jackson, Zayvion, Peyton, and Nova; brother Luke Sebo (Luella) of East Stroudsburg, and sister-in-law Betty Wean of Whitehall; nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by his brother Steven Sebo. A graveside service will be held at 10:30AM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Section 8 of Resurrection Cemetery, 547 N Krocks Rd. Allentown, PA 18106. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1046 West Cedar Street Allentown, Pennsylvania 18102-1304



