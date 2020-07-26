Michael Hollenbach, lover of Jesus, passed on to glory on July 13, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer at age 53. Mike grew up in Perkasie, PA, graduated from Pennridge, Temple University and Westminster Seminary. Mike intensely loved his flock at New Life Dresher and Bridge Community Church of Easton, PA.



Mike adored his wife, Judy (of 26 years), and children, Johnnie, Rachyeed, Kaira and Talia. He was the proud papa of 4 grandchildren, Daymon, Casen, Dakota and Jaxson. He loved his family and is survived by his parents, Tom and Joan Hollenbach, his siblings, Bonnie Gardner and Tom Hollenbach, jr., in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Mike loved people, waterfalls, good music, building shelves, art, sports, good food, and friends, and he lived life with passion.



Donations for his family can be sent to MNA; (Mike Hollenbach 1306); PO Box 890233; Charlotte, NC 28289. A recording of Mike's memorial service can be viewed on the New Life Dresher facebook page.



