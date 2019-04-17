Home

Michael Stefanik Sr.

Michael Stefanik Sr. Obituary
Michael Stefanik Sr., 46, of Bethlehem passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Dolores Stefanik DeOre, and husband of Heather Rizzotto-Stefanik. Mike was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1990. Mike was a die-hard Oakland Raiders fan, loved animals, and was an avid outdoorsman. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Dolores and her husband, Robert; his wife Heather; and their children, Michael Jr. and Madison.A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Connell FH, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. A blessing will take place following the celebration. Please offer condolences at www.connellfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's name to the Livingren Foundation, 4833 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2019
