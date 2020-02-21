|
Michael Stephen Stinner, 58 yrs. passed away Feb. 18, 2020, Tuesday afternoon surrounded by his family. Michael was the son of the late Edward J. Stinner Sr. and Joan (Gergits) Stinner. Born in Allentown, Pa, he graduated from William Allen High School and attended Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. Michael worked for Verizon as a splicer for 25 years before retiring in 2015.
Survivors: his step-mother: Sharon C. (Landis) Stinner; brother: Edward and wife Melodie of Orefield, PA; sisters: Kathy-Rose and husband Richard Neff of Whitehall, and Barbara Feiertag and fiancé Mark Boehmer of Schnecksville. He is also survived by his nephew and nieces Kyle, Jayme, Tanya, and Deanna and his great-niece Gianna. He is also survived by many cousins, god-children, and friends whom he loved so dearly. Most importantly, Michael was survived by his five puppies who he considered his "babies". If he were able, Michael would have given every stray and needy dog a loving home. Michael lit up every room when he entered and was the life of every party.
Services: Viewing on Sunday, Feb. 23 5:30-7:30 PM with a Celebration of Life at 7:30 PM and a viewing Monday, 9-10:00 AM, Service at 10:00 AM all at the Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Allentown.
Donations: Michael requested, Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2020