|
|
Michael T. Petrash, 68, of Center Valley, entered eternal life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn (Gibas) Petrash with whom he shared 32 years of marriage. Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Frank Sr. and Martha (Chuckran) Petrash. He was a graduate of Panther Valley H.S., earned a BS in Accounting from Penn State and an MBA in Business Administration from Lehigh University. He worked for over 30 years as a CPA at Air Products and Chemicals and later for KNBT before retiring. Michael, was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph's R. C. Church, Limeport and also a 3rd degree K of C in St. John Vianney Council. He was also a member of Penn State Alumni Assoc. of the L. V., the BPOE - Elks of Tamaqua, Jenkins Society of Loyola Univ. Maryland and the AICPA. In addition to his wife, Evelyn, he is survived by his daughter, Dr. Noreen M. Petrash, DO of Hershey; brothers, Frank Petrash, Jr. (Patricia) of Hatboro, Gary Petrash of Pottsville; sister, Marian Wood (Tyler) of Eugene, OR; niece, Jessica Flack, nephews, Frank Petrash III, Liam Wood and Alex Wood.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM and on Monday morning from 8:30-9:15A.M. all in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem, PA and to his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:00 A.M. in St. Joseph's R. C. Church, 5050 St. Joseph's Road, Limeport. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2020