It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Michael W. Kaiser, devoted father of Erich, Molly, Samuel and Madeline. He was 56. On Thursday October 17th Michael was found by his eldest daughter and youngest son on the Appalachian Trail, following an extensive search with the help of many family, friends, and volunteers.
Born March 4, 1963, in Bristol, PA to Gale Hewitt and Frederick Kaiser, Michael grew up in Trevose, PA and graduated from Pennridge High School in 1981. While in school Michael excelled in mathematics and science, and worked through the ranks of Boy Scouts of America, ultimately achieving Eagle Scout status. After graduating high school and studying engineering at Case Western Reserve University, Michael turned his talent as a carpenter into a successful career, becoming well respected for his craftsmanship and enjoying a close partnership with his brother David.
Michael's love of the outdoors was evident throughout his entire life. Known for bringing home critters during his childhood, he camped and hiked frequently as an adult, often joined by friends and family. Passionate about music,
Michael frequented concerts and was a fixture on the local music scene.
In addition to his four children, Michael is survived by his parents, the mother of his children Joan, brother David Kaiser, sister-in-law Sandi Kaiser, sister Lyn Kaiser, sister Barbara Kaiser, and a large extended family of step-parents, step-siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Michael's life Friday, October 25, 2019, from 2:00pm to 5:30pm at the Jesse Soby Post, American Legion, 115 West Richardson Ave. Langhorne Pa 19047
Memorial contributions may be made to www.appalachiantrail.org/ or www.PASERT.org
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019